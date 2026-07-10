New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,885 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company's stock.

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Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $114.25 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $128.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $184,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,725.48. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 3,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $307,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,083.87. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 21,875 shares of company stock worth $2,040,874 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Key Mercury Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercury Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Mercury Systems to Strong Buy , signaling a more bullish outlook on the defense electronics company and potentially attracting additional buyers.

Zacks Research upgraded Mercury Systems to , signaling a more bullish outlook on the defense electronics company and potentially attracting additional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised several forward earnings forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $0.67 from $0.63 and FY2028 EPS to $1.25 from $1.19, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts raised several forward earnings forecasts, including from $0.63 and from $1.19, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Some near-term estimate changes were also favorable, including increases to Q1 2028 EPS and Q3 2027 EPS , which can support sentiment around the company’s earnings trajectory. Article Title

Some near-term estimate changes were also favorable, including increases to and , which can support sentiment around the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed a few estimates for FY2026 , Q4 2026 , Q2 2027 , Q3 2027 , and Q4 2027 , indicating some short-term caution even as the longer-term view improved.

Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed a few estimates for , , , , and , indicating some short-term caution even as the longer-term view improved. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Mercury Systems’ investment thesis has largely played out and labeled the stock a sell, which could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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