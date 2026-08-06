NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 5,648 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,140 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $137,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after buying an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after acquiring an additional 356,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $245.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $434.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $240.90 and its 200 day moving average is $224.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 422.07% and a net margin of 9.80%.AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.48%.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie priced approximately $9.9 billion of senior notes to help fund an acquisition. While the financing increases interest obligations, it provides capital to pursue a transaction intended to strengthen the company’s growth profile. AbbVie prices $9.9B senior notes to fund acquisition

AbbVie priced approximately to help fund an acquisition. While the financing increases interest obligations, it provides capital to pursue a transaction intended to strengthen the company’s growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Erste Group upgraded AbbVie from “hold” to “buy,” while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $285 , implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Cantor Fitzgerald boosts AbbVie price target

Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Erste Group upgraded AbbVie from “hold” to “buy,” while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to , implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue increased 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion , and adjusted EPS of $3.65 surpassed the $3.61 consensus estimate. Growth in immunology and neuroscience helped offset concerns about the post-Humira transition, while third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 indicates continued earnings momentum. AbbVie Q2 results and outlook

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue increased , and adjusted EPS of $3.65 surpassed the $3.61 consensus estimate. Growth in immunology and neuroscience helped offset concerns about the post-Humira transition, while third-quarter EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 indicates continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Allergan Aesthetics’ supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic in masseter muscle prominence, expanding a major product into a potential new aesthetic indication. Approval could broaden BOTOX’s revenue opportunity, although the application still requires regulatory review. FDA accepts BOTOX Cosmetic application

The FDA accepted Allergan Aesthetics’ supplemental application for BOTOX Cosmetic in masseter muscle prominence, expanding a major product into a potential new aesthetic indication. Approval could broaden BOTOX’s revenue opportunity, although the application still requires regulatory review. Positive Sentiment: Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional reimbursement of UBRELVY for acute migraine treatment, potentially improving access and supporting international growth for the newer migraine medicine. UBRELVY reimbursement recommendation

Canada’s drug agency recommended conditional reimbursement of UBRELVY for acute migraine treatment, potentially improving access and supporting international growth for the newer migraine medicine. Neutral Sentiment: RemeGen forecast a significant profit turnaround, citing stronger drug sales and an AbbVie licensing deal. The development supports AbbVie’s partnered pipeline but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. RemeGen licensing update

RemeGen forecast a significant profit turnaround, citing stronger drug sales and an AbbVie licensing deal. The development supports AbbVie’s partnered pipeline but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk. Commentary noted ABBV’s trailing P/E near 70 and a model estimating fair value roughly $50 below the current level, raising concerns that much of the positive outlook may already be reflected in the stock. AbbVie year-end price prediction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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