NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 218.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 31.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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