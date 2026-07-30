NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $29.57 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,998 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 257,257 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,893,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,602 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $226.64 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The firm's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.98%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. IBM Stock: 3 Reasons Q2 Earnings Weren’t as Bad as Investors Feared

IBM’s second-quarter results were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Earnings per share matched the $2.93 consensus estimate, revenue increased 1.1% year over year, and investors noted encouraging trends in margins, cash generation and the company’s recurring software and consulting businesses. Positive Sentiment: A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Is IBM Quietly Turning QRadar Into the Core of Its AI Security Investment Story?

A native Resecurity integration with IBM QRadar SIEM expands the platform’s threat-intelligence ecosystem. The development supports IBM’s positioning as a hub for AI-ready cybersecurity data and could benefit demand for automated defenses as AI-enabled attacks increase. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. IBM Study: One in Four Malicious Breaches are AI-Enabled

IBM’s latest data-breach report highlights a growing cybersecurity market: one in four malicious breaches is now AI-enabled, with average costs of about $6 million. Rising breach severity may strengthen the business case for IBM’s security and consulting offerings. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Circle Acquires IBM’s Entire Blockchain Patent Portfolio

IBM’s sale of nearly 1,000 blockchain patents to Circle monetizes non-core intellectual property and allows greater focus on AI and quantum computing, although it also underscores the company’s retreat from blockchain-related initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum.

Analysts at Erste Group reduced their IBM EPS estimates modestly for fiscal 2026 and 2027. The revisions reinforce concerns that slowing growth, particularly in IBM Z, could limit earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to IBM’s disclosures about new business deals and the IBM Z outlook. These announcements are allegations, not findings, but add headline and litigation risk after the sharp selloff. IBM Securities Fraud Investigation

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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