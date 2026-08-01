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NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Ryder System logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • NewEdge Advisors reduced its Ryder System position by 34.2% in the first quarter, selling 9,245 shares and retaining 17,768 shares valued at approximately $3.64 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 87.47% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with Ryder receiving a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $294.14. Recent target increases include Susquehanna at $310 and JPMorgan at $296.
  • Ryder reported quarterly EPS of $3.73, slightly ahead of estimates, while revenue rose 5% year over year to $2.69 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.91 to $1.01 per share, implying a 1.6% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ryder System.

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,768 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 522.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryder System from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $259.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Down 0.6%

Ryder System stock opened at $256.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.67 and a 12 month high of $284.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.88%.Ryder System's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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