NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SLB Limited $SLB

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,013 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 28,496 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SLB by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,536,104 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $541,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,239 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter worth $4,207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 108,730 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,411 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SLB from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered SLB from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SLB from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

SLB Price Performance

SLB opened at $49.58 on Friday. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. SLB had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.00%.

Insider Activity at SLB

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Further Reading

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