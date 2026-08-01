NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 14,502 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 14,502 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IQVIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,932.69. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair upgraded shares of IQVIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.88.

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IQVIA Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE IQV opened at $235.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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