NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 83,285 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,166 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 83,285 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.0% of NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $155,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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