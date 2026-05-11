NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 14,384 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,542 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE DELL opened at $260.18 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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