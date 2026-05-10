NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 31,552 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,686 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $56,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in eBay by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,970,113.12. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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