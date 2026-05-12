NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,174 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $725,219,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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