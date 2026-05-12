NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 27,069 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 385.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,085 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,078,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,350. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,610.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 666,038 shares of company stock worth $83,163,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 532.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $203.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Datadog and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: CICC Research raised its price target on Datadog to $204 from $150, signaling more upside potential after the company’s strong recent results. MarketScreener

CICC Research raised its price target on Datadog to $204 from $150, signaling more upside potential after the company’s strong recent results. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street notes pointed to further price appreciation for DDOG, suggesting analysts are becoming more constructive on the stock’s growth outlook after earnings. Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog

Multiple Wall Street notes pointed to further price appreciation for DDOG, suggesting analysts are becoming more constructive on the stock’s growth outlook after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s latest earnings and commentary are being framed as evidence that enterprise software demand remains healthy, easing worries about an “AI/SaaS apocalypse” and helping sentiment around the stock. Seeking Alpha

Datadog’s latest earnings and commentary are being framed as evidence that enterprise software demand remains healthy, easing worries about an “AI/SaaS apocalypse” and helping sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog is drawing attention from investors and screeners, which can boost trading activity but does not by itself change fundamentals. Zacks

Datadog is drawing attention from investors and screeners, which can boost trading activity but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, including director Julie Richardson and CRO Sean Michael Walters, which may create some caution despite being routine trading activity. SEC filing

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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