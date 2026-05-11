NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,114 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $182.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $36,541,608.20. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,707,719. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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