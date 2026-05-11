NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,233 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of SentinelOne worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 540.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on S. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.20.

View Our Latest Report on S

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $433,134.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 603,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,070,800.50. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $430,794.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 643,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,600.50. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,058 shares of company stock worth $8,170,875. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The company had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: SentinelOne launched Wayfinder Frontier AI, a proactive security product that adds to its AI cybersecurity platform and may improve long-term growth prospects. SentinelOne launches Wayfinder Frontier AI for Proactive Security

SentinelOne launched Wayfinder Frontier AI, a proactive security product that adds to its AI cybersecurity platform and may improve long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings showed the company beat EPS expectations and delivered strong revenue growth, which supports the bullish case for the stock.

Recent earnings showed the company beat EPS expectations and delivered strong revenue growth, which supports the bullish case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: SentinelOne announced it will report fiscal first-quarter 2027 results on May 28 and present at an upcoming investor conference, keeping attention on execution and guidance. SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

SentinelOne announced it will report fiscal first-quarter 2027 results on May 28 and present at an upcoming investor conference, keeping attention on execution and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Tomer Weingarten, sold shares, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, which reduces the likelihood that the transactions signal a negative change in outlook.

Multiple insiders, including CEO Tomer Weingarten, sold shares, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, which reduces the likelihood that the transactions signal a negative change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling can still weigh on sentiment in the near term, especially with several executives selling shares at the same price point.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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