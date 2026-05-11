NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $5.64 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $843,519,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in monday.com by 231.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,617,000 after buying an additional 1,198,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,660,000 after buying an additional 490,491 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in monday.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,783,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 7.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 693,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,289,000 after buying an additional 46,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company's stock.

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monday.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders that investors who bought monday.com shares between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026 may have until May 11, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status or join a securities fraud class action. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued reminders that investors who bought monday.com shares between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026 may have until May 11, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status or join a securities fraud class action. Neutral Sentiment: Additional firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Pomerantz, and Bernstein Liebhard, continued promoting class-action claims and deadline reminders, keeping legal concerns front and center for MNDY shareholders. Article Title

Additional firms, including Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Pomerantz, and Bernstein Liebhard, continued promoting class-action claims and deadline reminders, keeping legal concerns front and center for MNDY shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The stock was already moving lower recently, with a market note saying monday.com “sinks as market gains,” reflecting continued weakness that may be tied to the broader legal overhang and investor caution. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered monday.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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