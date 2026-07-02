Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,802,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,216,618 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 11.25% of Newell Brands worth $163,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,741,000 after buying an additional 14,059,209 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,120,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,568.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,795,058 shares of the company's stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,696,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's payout ratio is -41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 464,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,016.40. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newell Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newell Brands wasn't on the list.

While Newell Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here