News Corporation $NWS Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Free Report) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681,468 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of News worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $5,408,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 131,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126,198 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in News by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in News by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in News by 118.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 131,592 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of News stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. News had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWS. Zacks Research downgraded News from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWS

News Profile

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

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