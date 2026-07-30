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News Corporation $NWSA Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) by 174.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,329 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,648 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of News worth $47,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of News by 154.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.89. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.12%. News's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of News from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of News in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWSA is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company's news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron's, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world's largest consumer publishers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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