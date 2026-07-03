Next Level Private LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Next Level Private LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Level Private LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $356.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $367.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $173.88 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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