NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 189.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,434 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 221,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,378 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 41,938 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Article Title

Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Positive Sentiment: Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Article Title

Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors.

Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in.

Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap noted the shares had a modest pullback in the prior session, showing that short-term volatility is still present even with the longer-term bullish thesis intact.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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