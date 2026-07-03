NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $153,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Article Title

Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Positive Sentiment: Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Article Title

Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors.

Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in.

Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap noted the shares had a modest pullback in the prior session, showing that short-term volatility is still present even with the longer-term bullish thesis intact.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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