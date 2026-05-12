NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here