Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,466 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 780,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.92% of Nextpower worth $164,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nextpower by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Nextpower by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nextpower by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,158,633.60. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $683,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 358,500 shares in the company, valued at $54,416,715. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nextpower from $179.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.42.

View Our Latest Report on NXT

Nextpower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $89.87 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $163.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $935.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Nextpower Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and strategic expansion provided support. Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower posts record FY26 revenue and raises 2027 outlook Nextpower Completes Acquisition of Power Conversion Assets

Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, but targets were trimmed. Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations.

Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nextpower Stock?

Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investors questioned the quality and durability of reported earnings. One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Nextpower: Correctly Estimating The Impact Of Risk

One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data showed 24 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, including sales by senior executives. That pattern may reinforce caution among investors.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

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