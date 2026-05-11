Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 150,870 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $63,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 440,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $455.19 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $456.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $243.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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