Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 29,815 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $416.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $418.75. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here