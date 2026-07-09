Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 4.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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