NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,705 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in NIKE were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ANB Bank now owns 25,451 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC cut NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NIKE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $80.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here