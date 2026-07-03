NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 2,484.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,022 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 109,610 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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NIKE Stock Up 2.5%

NKE stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.04.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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