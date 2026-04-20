NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,238 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded NIKE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.34.

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Trending Headlines about NIKE

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NIKE Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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