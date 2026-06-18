NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,322 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 119,363 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Governors Lane LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Governors Lane LP's holdings in NIKE were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,778 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $5,288,000. Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 261,435 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 125,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NIKE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NIKE's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

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