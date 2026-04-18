Ninety One North America Inc. Takes Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 90.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 175.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Up 2.4%

TRMB stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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