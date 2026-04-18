Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,119 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Twilio were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 2,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.74.

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Twilio Stock Up 2.1%

Twilio stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $145.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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