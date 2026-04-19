Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,952 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,387,341 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Twilio worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. State Street Corp raised its position in Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,013 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 752.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,015 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 666,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 533.1% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,943 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Twilio Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:TWLO opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $145.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Weiss Ratings lowered Twilio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $146.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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