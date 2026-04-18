Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $67.74 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 864,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $67,741,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.36% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 12,120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after buying an additional 2,721,305 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,540,000 after buying an additional 542,245 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $104,166,000 after buying an additional 409,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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