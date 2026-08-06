NIQ Global Intelligence plc $NIQ Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report) by 271.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,757 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 428,019 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of NIQ Global Intelligence worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in NIQ Global Intelligence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the third quarter worth approximately $33,019,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the third quarter worth $3,061,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIQ Global Intelligence

In other NIQ Global Intelligence news, insider James M. Peck purchased 118,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 424,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,077.69. This represents a 38.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

NIQ Global Intelligence Price Performance

Shares of NIQ opened at $11.65 on Thursday. NIQ Global Intelligence plc has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.24.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. NIQ Global Intelligence had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. NIQ Global Intelligence's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIQ Global Intelligence plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIQ Global Intelligence from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.58.

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About NIQ Global Intelligence

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report).

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