NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,355 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The business's 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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