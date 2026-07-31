NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.32% of NMI worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NMI by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $256,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1,312.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NMI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net income rose to $105.8 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, from $96.2 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. EPS exceeded the $1.28 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 8.1% year over year to $187.9 million, well above the $156.3 million estimate. NMI Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter net income rose to $105.8 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, from $96.2 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. EPS exceeded the $1.28 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 8.1% year over year to $187.9 million, well above the $156.3 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained strong, with a 53.82% net margin and 15.18% return on equity. The earnings beat and record results support the investment case for NMIH, whose stock trades at a relatively low reported P/E multiple of about 8.9. NMI Holdings Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Profitability remained strong, with a 53.82% net margin and 15.18% return on equity. The earnings beat and record results support the investment case for NMIH, whose stock trades at a relatively low reported P/E multiple of about 8.9. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted capital returns, with approximately $167 million of remaining share-repurchase capacity. Continued buybacks could support per-share earnings and provide a valuation catalyst. NMIH Capital Return Focus

Management highlighted capital returns, with approximately $167 million of remaining share-repurchase capacity. Continued buybacks could support per-share earnings and provide a valuation catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release described the quarter as a record period, with EPS also improving from $1.28 in the first quarter. However, the outlook and management commentary are likely more important to investors than the historical beat. NMI Holdings Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The earnings release described the quarter as a record period, with EPS also improving from $1.28 in the first quarter. However, the outlook and management commentary are likely more important to investors than the historical beat. Negative Sentiment: Management expects defaults to trend higher, raising concerns about future mortgage-insurance claims, loss ratios and earnings volatility. That forward-looking credit-risk warning appears to have outweighed the quarterly earnings and revenue beats, leaving the shares lower. NMIH Expects Defaults to Trend Higher

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on NMI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $58,896.60. Following the sale, the director owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,616,085.40. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Stock Down 2.0%

NMI stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The firm had revenue of $187.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. NMI's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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