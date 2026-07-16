Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 3,954 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,114 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up 2.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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