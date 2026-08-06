Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,813 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 211,183 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Nomad Foods worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nomad Foods alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3,231.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,332 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company's stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.43%.The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Nomad Foods's payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nomad Foods

In other Nomad Foods news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 100,000 shares of Nomad Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $913,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 116,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,067,443.08. This trade represents a 591.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Brisby purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $1,468,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 676,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,813.26. The trade was a 28.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 264,731 shares of company stock worth $2,524,538. Company insiders own 17.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Nomad Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nomad Foods wasn't on the list.

While Nomad Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here