Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Nordson worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nordson by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,796 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Nordson by 58.5% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 4,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

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Nordson Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $294.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.37. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.08 and a 12-month high of $307.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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