North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,877 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -38.71%.

More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

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