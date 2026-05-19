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North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $3.29 Million in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Starbucks logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • North Dakota State Investment Board opened a new position in Starbucks, buying 39,009 shares valued at about $3.29 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Starbucks reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.50 versus estimates of $0.44 and revenue of $9.53 billion, up 8.8% year over year.
  • The company is also moving through a turnaround effort, including corporate job cuts and office closures, while analysts remain mostly constructive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a $107.48 price target.
  • Interested in Starbucks? Here are five stocks we like better.

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,009 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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