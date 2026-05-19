North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 52.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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