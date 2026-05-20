North Dakota State Investment Board Takes $1.79 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,118,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $539,190,000 after acquiring an additional 149,770 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 934,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $158,652,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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