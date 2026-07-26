North Reef Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,790,000 Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,790,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,744,000. Flagstar Bank, National Association accounts for about 1.3% of North Reef Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.67% of Flagstar Bank, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Flagstar Bank, National Association News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flagstar Bank, National Association this week:

Flagstar Bank, National Association Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 461.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $540.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Flagstar Bank, National Association's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association's payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Flagstar Bank, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bank, National Association presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

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