Northbridge Financial Group LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Northbridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northbridge Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,873,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AMD opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $469.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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