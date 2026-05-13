Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 919.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,805 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 183,805 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $369.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix said its content investments have topped $135 billion over the past decade and generated an estimated $325 billion of economic impact worldwide, supporting more than 425,000 jobs. That reinforces the scale of its production engine and can bolster confidence in the long-term growth story. Reuters article

Netflix said its content investments have topped $135 billion over the past decade and generated an estimated $325 billion of economic impact worldwide, supporting more than 425,000 jobs. That reinforces the scale of its production engine and can bolster confidence in the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also appears to be improving around Netflix’s pricing power and ad-supported business, with analysts and market commentary pointing to rising revenue, improving margins, and strong ad growth expectations. Benzinga article

Investor sentiment also appears to be improving around Netflix’s pricing power and ad-supported business, with analysts and market commentary pointing to rising revenue, improving margins, and strong ad growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is still drawing bullish Wall Street coverage, with recent analyst price targets clustering well above the current share price, suggesting many expect further upside if execution stays on track. Zacks article

Netflix is still drawing bullish Wall Street coverage, with recent analyst price targets clustering well above the current share price, suggesting many expect further upside if execution stays on track. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also being highlighted in media comparisons versus Disney and other peers, but these pieces are mostly commentary on the streaming landscape rather than new company-specific fundamentals. 247WallSt article

Netflix is also being highlighted in media comparisons versus Disney and other peers, but these pieces are mostly commentary on the streaming landscape rather than new company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Netflix, alleging the company illegally collected data on children and used “dark patterns” to make the platform addictive. Even if Netflix disputes the claims, the lawsuit creates legal, regulatory, and reputational risk that could pressure the stock. Reuters lawsuit article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus decreased their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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