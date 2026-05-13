Northeast Investment Management Purchases 1,181 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,072.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $945.11 and a 200-day moving average of $765.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.00 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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