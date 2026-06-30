NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company's fifty day moving average price is $202.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.88. The company has a market capitalization of $198.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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