Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 157,201 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,854 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.30% of Paycom Software worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 789 shares of the software maker's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the software maker's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Paycom Software Stock Up 1.5%

PAYC stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Paycom Software from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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